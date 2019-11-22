A Baltimore man was arrested Thursday and charged in the Sept. 29 murder of Deandre Sellers in Edgewood.
Sheron Tashawn Garrett, 28, of the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road in Baltimore, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and use of a handgun in a violent crime in connection with the fatal shooting of Deandre Sellers, 27, of Baltimore, in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood around 7 p.m.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrived at the scene began life-saving measures. Sellers was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he later died.
Detectives developed Garrett as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 14. He was arrested Thursday in Baltimore by members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.