Edgewood woman found guilty of murder, motor vehicle theft

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An Edgewood woman was found guilty of first-degree murder and motor vehicle theft by the Harford County Circuit Court.

Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, was found guilty Thursday after a six-day jury trial of killing Gerald Champ, of Edgewood, according to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney Office. He was 71.

Advertisement

Champ was discovered dead in his home on Feb. 18, 2022 after days of his family not hearing from him. Champ’s 2003 Ford Explorer was also missing from his home. Blunt force trauma was the cause of death, according to an autopsy.

A crowbar found in Champ’s home was found to be the murder weapon, and Zentz, who knew Champ and his family for over 20 years, became a suspect during the investigation, the release said.

Advertisement

Members of Champ’s family later found his missing vehicle in Baltimore County near a home invasion Zentz was involved in within 24 hours of the time Champ was murdered.

Zentz was linked to both Champ’s murder and the Baltimore County home invasion after forensic evidence, including DNA, surveillance video and cell phone downloads, was found.

Following the verdict, Zentz was returned to the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup, where she is currently serving a sentence for her conviction in the Baltimore County home invasion case. She will be sentenced for the murder conviction on Dec. 18.

State’s Attorney Alison Healey sent condolences to the victim’s family in the news release.

“Our office will continue to fight for justice for all victims of crime in Harford County,” Healey said in the release, “and today we are happy that we have brought justice to Mr. Champ’s family for this senseless act of violence that took the life of their loved one.”