Edgewood mobile home fire under investigation

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Edgewood.
According to the notice of investigation, the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call around 1:58 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chipper Drive. The fire broke out on the front deck of the home but did not spread to other dwellings. It took 27 firefighters 15 minutes to contain the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor. The fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home, according to the state fire marshal release.
Officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tip Line at 410-386-3050.