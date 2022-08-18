Dispute over pizza leads to man being stabbed and charged with assault

An Edgewood man was charged Wednesday after being stabbed in a dispute over a pizza at a local restaurant.

Advertisement

Harford County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Papa Johns in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way shortly after 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office. After arriving, deputies discovered a man, later identified as Herbert Harris, 40, holding a T-shirt to his stomach. Harris told deputies that a store employee had stabbed him.

Deputies provided medical aid and Harris was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Advertisement

Investigators said Harris returned to the store with a pizza he had recently purchased to complain that garlic sauce and pepperoncinis were not included with the pizza, according to the sheriff’s office.

An argument started between Harris and a store employee, Robert Klein, 26, of Edgewood. According to the sheriff’s office, Harris went behind the counter, pushed Klein and began chasing Klein around the store while physically assaulting him with a metal pizza paddle.

Klein grabbed a pizza utensil and stabbed Harris in self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office. Harris continued yelling at store employees until deputies arrived.

Harris was charged with second-degree assault and released. He’s scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 10.