Harford County felon pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and illegal possession of a firearm

A Harford County felon pleaded guilty April 1 to sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography and to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Travis Joseph Crawford, 34, of Edgewood, was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to Crawford’s plea agreement and other court documents, on Nov. 30, 2020, Harford County sheriff’s deputies went to Crawford’s residence, based on a warrant issued for Crawford by Maryland State Police for firearm-related offenses.

When the officers arrived, they heard Crawford call, “Where’s my gun?” Crawford was arrested and law enforcement recovered an Apple iPhone 7, an Apple Watch, and a fully-loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A search warrant subsequently executed on Crawford’s phone revealed three sexually explicit videos involving an unidentified girl, all of which were recorded without her knowledge or permission, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The videos made in July 2020 included Crawford touching an unidentified 12-year-old girl while she slept and others made Nov. 29 that year after he hid his iPhone under the sink in a bathroom and recorded the girl undressing and getting in and out of the shower.

As a result of his guilty plea, when Crawford is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Crawford and prosecutors have agreed that, if the court accepts the plea agreement, Crawford will be sentenced to at least 15 years, but no more than 22 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III, has scheduled Crawford’s sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. on July 27.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.