Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire in Edgewood townhouse, owner displaced

The owner of an Edgewood townhouse has been displaced after a fire damaged the residence in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane shortly before 9:30 Monday night.
Approximately 40 firefighters, primarily from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, responded to the two-story, end-of-group townhouse and were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes.
The fire began in the kitchen and was ruled accidental, due to unattended cooking, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. It caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the structure and $25,000 in contents were lost, officials said.
The owner was displaced and is being assisted by American Red Cross and Harford County Disaster Assistance, according to the fire marshal’s office.
No one was injured. Smoke alarms were present and activated, the fire marshal said.