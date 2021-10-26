Edgewood High School Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees | PHOTOS

PATRICIA J. DUERBECK (PATTI D’BECK) – Alumni, Class of 1966 – Patti D’Beck, 73, continues a five-decade career that has seen her at the very top of the national/international dance entertainment field, first as a performer and, later, as a choreographer. She worked on 19 Broadway and Pre-Broadway productions either as a performer, understudy, dance captain, or choreographer. She was the opening act for singer Elton John at Carnegie Hall; and, on Broadway, appeared with such stars as Lauren Bacall, Ben Vereen, Rosie O’Donnell, Bernadette Peters and many others. An honor student and accomplished member of the Edgewood High marching band/modern dance/talent shows, Ms. D’Beck earned BA and MA degrees and currently works at the Virginia Commonwealth University Center for Patient Safety and Human Stimulation as well as directing the Riverside Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy Photo)