Edgewood High School honors 10 with Hall of Fame induction

Joan Ryder, 74, continues as owner/operator of one of the region’s most successful independent real estate firms. A high school honor student, the 1965 graduate was chosen as an 18-year-old to be the first lead secretary at the new Edgewood Middle School in 1965. While in that position for 14 years, she earned her real estate license before becoming an agent, subsequently forming her own firm. She was named Realtor of the Year and was a Maryland finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year. Ryder was executive director and co-chair of the Harford County Fair for 15 years, president of the Harford Community College Foundation, and a consistent supporter of many community organizations. She now serves as director of the Harford County Humane Society.