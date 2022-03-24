Edgewood High School’s IB seniors earn more than $10 million in scholarships

Edgewood High School’s 33 Global Studies International Baccalaureate Magnet Program students have been offered more than $10 million in scholarships, the school announced Monday on its Facebook page.

The awards do not include federal student aid, but include independent scholarships like essay contests, sororities, local scholarships, as well as college and university offered scholarships, said Jamie Childs, International Baccalaureate coordinator at Edgewood High School.

Advertisement

The most common scholarships students receive, based on academics at their chosen colleges, are merit-based, Childs said. However, scholarships can be specific to the school and the major, so there was not one scholarship that stood out.

“As all scholarships are particular to a specific college and/or major, there is not one common scholarship in name that students are given,” Childs said. “Rather, we see that a large number of our students are given full tuition based on merit, Presidential Scholarships, Dean’s Scholarships, National Merit Scholarships, Honors College Scholarships, and scholarships based on community service and leadership.”

Advertisement

Edgewood prepares students to get these scholarships with three methods, Childs said. First, school counselor Lawanda Brown provides a parent and student presentation at the end of junior year on how to apply to colleges, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Early Decision and Action, and applying for scholarships at the college level, the local level and through Naviance, a college planning tool. She then meets with each senior to help them determine which scholarships will be the best fit for their college applications.

Also, the school’s scholarship coordinator, Amanda Seiverd, sends out new scholarship offers via email to the senior student body. Additionally, Childs facilitates international scholarships for parents and students, as well as scholarships based on college credit earned during high school within the International Baccalaureate Magnet program. Childs runs sessions on college entrance and scholarship essay writing, holds one-on-one conferences with students to help them withscholarship essays, and runs mock interviews with students to prepare them for their college and scholarship interviews.

The Global Studies International Baccalaureate Magnet Program at Edgewood High School focuses on preparing students for college and careers. The department prepares students to become leaders of societal change through authentic educational opportunities, recursive and rigorous curricula, interdisciplinary and project-based learning, and application of new technologies, according to the website.

As of March 21, the 33 IB students have been offered $10,369,008 in scholarships, according to the program’s Facebook page.