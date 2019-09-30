The “boots on the ground” suggest that police are there just to police. They don’t engage with the community, is what Johnson said he hears from his constituents. He admits that’s part of the job of law enforcement, but there’s also a community aspect — to engage with kids, with homeowners and tenants “and to let them know they’re not only there to put handcuffs on people, but they’re there to be a partner for the community,” Johnson said.