Harford police investigating armed robbery of Edgewood gas station

Police are seeking information about an armed robbery at the Edgewood Exxon station early Thursday morning.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road around 3:13 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies were told the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office did not specify the type of weapon used in the robbery.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a male with average height and thin to medium build wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Det. H. Pilachowski at 410-836-5437.
A cash reward of up to $2,000 is also being offered. To be eligible for the reward, call the Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477 or submit a tip online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or www.p3tips.com.
