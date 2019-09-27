Harford sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery at Edgewood Checkers

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a person who robbed the Checkers restaurant in Edgewood at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the restaurant in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway around 12:28 a.m., where employees said the suspect approached them outside the restaurant and demanded money, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The employees went inside and gave the individual an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled in a dark colored sedan.
The suspect was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue tennis shoes and a black mask, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect on the incident is asked to contact Det. D. Kramer at 443-409-3546.
A cash reward of up to $2,000 is also being offered if information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the crime, according to the release. To be eligible for the reward, submit a tip online to www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or www.p3tips.com, or call Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477.