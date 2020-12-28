Occupants displaced after fire knocks out power to apartments in Edgewood

An electrical fire Christmas morning at an apartment complex in Edgewood displaced the occupants of 22 units, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No one was hurt and none of the apartments were damaged by the fire, which started in the basement electrical room, knocked out electricity for units in four buildings in the 2400 block of Hanson Road, said Oliver Alkire, a senior deputy fire marshal. The fire caused about $500,000 in damages, he said.
The displaced occupants are being assisted by the Community Action Agency of Harford County, Alkire said.
Investigators said the fire was accidental, caused by an “unspecified electrical event,” according to the fire marshal’s notice. It took 30 firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company about a half-hour to get the fire under control.