Fire at Edgewood apartment building ruled an accident

A one-alarm fire that damaged an Edgewood apartment building on Monday was ruled an accident, caused by an unspecified electrical/mechanical failure of a furnace, according a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshall.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in a exterior utility room of a three-story apartment building in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood, when a occupant of the apartment discovered it, according to the state fire marshall. Although the fire alarm and sprinklers did not activate, the smoke alarm was activated.

It took 35 firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company 30 minutes to control the fire, the state fire marshall said. No one was injured. The majority of the fire was contained to the utility room located on the balcony of the second-floor apartment, which caused heat, smoke and soot damage to the unit immediately located above and water damage to the unit below, the state fire marshall said.