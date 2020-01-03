Police in Harford County are seeking information about two masked men who robbed an Edgewood convenience store at gunpoint.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of Edgewood Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, for a report of an armed robbery.
Two unknown individuals entered the store and one held the door open while the other approached an employee, displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. The two fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The armed individual was wearing a dark green or grey sweatshirt and was wearing a mask. The second suspect was described as a male with a medium build, wearing a black mask, black jacket and glasses.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Burns at 410-836-5043.
A reward up to $2,000 is also being offered for information related to this incident. To be eligible for the reward, submit a tip online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or at www.p3tips.com, or by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477.