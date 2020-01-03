xml:space="preserve">
Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of two masked men who robbed the 7-Eleven on Edgewood Road at gunpoint Dec. 28.
Police in Harford County are seeking information about two masked men who robbed an Edgewood convenience store at gunpoint.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of Edgewood Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, for a report of an armed robbery.

Two unknown individuals entered the store and one held the door open while the other approached an employee, displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. The two fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed individual was wearing a dark green or grey sweatshirt and was wearing a mask. The second suspect was described as a male with a medium build, wearing a black mask, black jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Burns at 410-836-5043.

A reward up to $2,000 is also being offered for information related to this incident. To be eligible for the reward, submit a tip online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or at www.p3tips.com, or by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477.

