The Aegis
Harford County

Owl Prowl, preschool nature series kick off winter programs at Eden Mill Nature Center

The Aegis

An Owl Prowl this weekend and the preschool nature series kick off Eden Mill Nature Center’s winter events for the 2022-2023 season.

The center started this season with the preschool nature series on Tuesday, which includes nature games and activities, storytime, crafts and a hike exploring the landscape.

The preschool nature series will be held on Tuesdays from either 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. or 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Children ages 2-5 are welcome to come with an adult.

Other dates for this series include: Jan. 17, Feb. 14 and Feb. 28. Pre-registration is required. The fee is $9 for members each session and $11 for non-members each session.

The Owl Prowl will be held this Friday and Saturday, 5:30-7 p.m. Visitors will search the woods of Eden Mill to find Maryland’s native owls on Friday and Saturday. Children ages 8 and over are invited to attend, but children ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Other dates for this event include: Jan. 6, 7, 20 and 21 as well as Feb. 10, 11, 24 and 25. Pre-registration is required. The fee is $12 for members each date and $14 for non-members each date.

The center is located at 1617 Eden Mill Road in Pylesville. For a complete list of Eden Mill’s winter programs or to register, visit edenmill.org.

