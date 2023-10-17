Ed Lally Foundation releases ‘Somebody’ music video for mental health awareness

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Harford County-based Ed Lally Foundation released “Somebody,” a music video/short film as part of its mental health and suicide prevention campaign of the same name that debuted in September.

The music video/short film features the band Big Infinite and focuses on men’s mental health. It highlights men from all walks of life (law enforcement, therapist, artist, etc.) speaking openly about their struggles. The song, “Somebody,” focuses on mental health and connecting with others as a source of support, according to a news release from the foundation.

“‘Somebody’ is a way for us to spread the message that you are never alone when facing a mental health challenge,” said Jordan Lally, co-founder and executive director of the Ed Lally Foundation. “Our goal is to help break the silence and promote a proactive approach to mental health. We know firsthand the pain and isolation of depression and anxiety, and want others to know the resources that are available to them. They are never alone, and together we have the power to heal.”

Ed Lally lost his battle with clinical depression to suicide in 2014. Jordan, his son, started the foundation to raise awareness of mindful mental health and suicide prevention, according to the foundation’s website. The foundation advocates for a proactive approach to mental health and suicide prevention through accessible, research-based practices of mindfulness, self-expression and community connection.

Big Infinite, which Jordan Lally founded with two other musicians, performs “Power of Expression” mental health awareness and suicide prevention concerts at a variety of locations in Maryland, including schools and military bases. In the 2022-23 academic year, 8,600 students and adults saw Big Infinite perform and heard their message, according to the news release.

The “Somebody” campaign was created to remind individuals that they are not alone in their mental health struggles and encourages people to reach out for support, according to the release. The campaign highlights local resources such as 1-800-NEXT-STEP in Harford County and national resources like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The campaign also features a variety of online content that can be accessed along with the music video at edlallyfoundation.org.