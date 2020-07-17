EcoTech Summer Camp, a program of the Emmorton Recreation Council, and coordinated by Southampton Middle School science teacher James Pritchard, has been educating middle school students about environmental science for more than 20 years. On Monday, campers visited Susquehanna State Park, starting near the Conowingo Dam and hiking to the mouth of Deer Creek, as part of a modified camp this summer due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

(Matt Button)