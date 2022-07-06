Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harford County as early voting for 2022 primary election starts

Harford County voters can begin casting early ballots this week for the July 19 primary election.

Early voting begins in person Thursday and continues through July 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these locations:

Advertisement

Edgewood Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Drive

Havre de Grace Activity Center, 351 Lewis Lane

Jarrettsville Elementary School 3818 Norrisville Road

McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air

Although the deadline to register to vote for the primary has passed, Maryland also allows voters to register when they vote.

[ VOTER GUIDE 2022: Read the candidates' positions on the issues ]

To take advantage of same-day registration, go to an early voting center, or go to your assigned Election Day polling place. Bring a document that proves where you live such as a Maryland-issued license or paycheck, bank statement or utility bill with your name and address.

Advertisement

Mail-in voting, once an option used in a pinch, became mainstream in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic. During the height of the virus, ballots were mailed to all voters. Later, officials settled into a hybrid election format that allowed voters to cast ballots in person or via mail-in ballot.

Voters who want to cast a mail-in ballot must first request one from the State Board of Elections or their local board. Voters have until July 12 to request a ballot by mail or July 15 for a ballot delivered online. The deadline to request a ballot in person is primary day itself: July 19.

[ Maryland early voting information ]

For those who had a ballot mailed to their home, there are drop boxes at these Harford County locations:

Aberdeen Activity Center, 7 Franklin Street

Edgewood Recreation Center

Harford County Board of Elections office, 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill

Havre de Grace Activity Center

Jarrettsville Fire Hall, 3825 Federal Hill Road

McFaul Activity Center

Harford County voters with questions about the process can contact the board at 410-638-3565 or elections@harfordcountymd.gov. They can track their own voting information at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/votersearch.