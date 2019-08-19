Duncan Road Bridge in Norrisville to close for 3 weeks

The Duncan Road Bridge located between Long Corner Road and Church Lane in Norrisville will be closed for about three weeks starting Aug. 26.
Harford County Department of Public Works – Bureau of Construction Inspections is closing the bridge, which runs over a tributary to Deer Creek, to allow the bridge to be cleaned and painted. Emergency vehicles will not have access during the closure.
Travelors should follow the posted detour signs or make other arrangements while the bridge is closed.
For more information, contact the county at 410-638-3217 ext. 2437. An online map of this and other planned county road closures online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.