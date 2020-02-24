Aberdeen police charge three connected to alleged drug-deal shooting

The Aberdeen Police Department arrested three young people and charged them with possessing stolen guns after they were accused of shooting at a juvenile as part of an alleged drug deal.
Aberdeen police responded to the unit block of Liberty Street at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20, for a report of shots fired. There, they met a woman who told officers her son had been shot at, according to a news release from the department.
Police found that the juvenile — who has not been named — had connected with somebody on Instagram to buy marijuana. After the terms of the sale had been negotiated, police said, the sellers instructed the juvenile to meet them at a field on Liberty Street in Aberdeen.
When the buyer got there, two other people emerged from an abandoned building. The buyer got scared and ran, and as he fled, he heard multiple shots fired, police said. He was not hurt in the alleged shooting.
Ramon Mendoza, 21; Justin Taylor, 17; and Jeremy Taylor, 17, all of Aberdeen, were each charged with two counts of possessing stolen firearms, according to the release and electronic court records. Both teens have been charged as adults.
Jeremy Taylor posted $7,500 bond and Justin Taylor posted $5,000 bond and were released, according to electronic court records. Those records do not list an attorney for either teen.
Mendoza was released on his own recognizance, records show. He also does not have an attorney listed.
Phone numbers could not be located for any of the three individuals involved.
Police recovered a 9mm, .357-caliber and .40-caliber pistol after they searched the block. Two of the guns were reported stolen from Cumberland and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.
Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Milton Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.