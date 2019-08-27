Aberdeen man sentenced to 35 years for cocaine, marijuana distribution

An Aberdeen man is facing nearly 37 years in jail on two drug distribution convictions and a probation violation, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Warfield, 30, of the 700 block of Battle Avenue, who was on probation to Harford Circuit Court Judge Kevin J. Mahoney for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, was arrested twice in 2017 — on Oct. 7 and Nov. 17 — on drug distribution charges, according to a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.
In the November 2017 case, he was sentenced July 23 by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin to 15 years after being convicted April 8 of cocaine possession with intent to distribute and cocaine possession, according to the release.
In the October 2017 case, in which he was arrested by Aberdeen Police, Warfield was convicted Aug. 9 after a five-day trial before Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen of cocaine possession with the intent to distribute, marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to the release.
Bowen sentenced Warfield to 20 years in jail on the cocaine distribution conviction, to be served consecutive to the 15-year sentence handed down by Curtin in the other case. He was also sentenced to five years for the marijuana distribution conviction, to be served at the same time as the cocaine sentence.
“Many offenders see drug offenses as victimless crimes," Bowen said in handing down her sentence. "This is not true. Individuals, families and the communities are the victims.”
Mahoney imposed the balance of Warfield’s marijuana distribution sentence — 22 months — for violating his probation. That sentence is to be served consecutive to Curtin’s sentence.