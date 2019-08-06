Edgewood man convicted of heroin, cocaine possession with intent to distribute

An Edgewood man was found guilty recently of possessing heroin and cocaine found in his car during a traffic stop last summer.
Artiis Ricardo Williams, 37, who has addresses in Edgewood and in Baltimore, was convicted July 26 by a Harford County jury of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of a large amount of heroin and other charges.
He will be sentenced Sept. 27 by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Angela Eaves, who presided over the five-day trial.
Williams faces a a mandatory five years and up to 20 years in jail on the conviction of a possession of a large amount of heroin, a maximum of 20 years on each count of possession with intent to distribute and up to four years on the possession convictions.
Williams is also awaiting trial in Harford County on charges of distributing narcotics and conspiracy to distribute narcotics that stem from a wiretap investigation, Assistant State’s Attorney H. Scott Lewis, who is prosecuting both cases, said.
In that case, Williams was charged in October 2016 and is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 13.
In the more recent case, Williams was stopped Sept. 7, 2018 at Hanson Road and Longwood Court in Edgewood on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault. When police searched his car, they found about 74 grams of cocaine, nearly 70 grams of heroin, a scale, sandwich bags, a suspected cutting agent and $2,880 in cash.
The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $16,000, police said at the time.