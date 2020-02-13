Harford police arrest duo accused of dealing, manufacturing drugs

Harford County police arrested two people and charged them with manufacturing and dealing drugs, according to documents filed in Harford County District Court.
The couple, Andrew Lee Clark, 30, and Shelby K. Phillips, 26, were arrested on Feb. 4 and each face numerous charges of manufacturing and possessing drugs, along with allegedly having multiple guns in their course of drug trafficking.
The Aberdeen Police Department was finishing up an investigation into the two allegedly selling drugs from two homes in Edgewood and Aberdeen. Police knew Clark drove a Chrysler 200, so they obtained search warrants. On Feb. 4, officers tailed Clark to a building on the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Edgewood, where they attempted to arrest him. He ran a short distance before being caught, according to charging documents.
On Clark was a 4.4 gram bag of crack cocaine and another bag of 4.4 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents. Police alleged he was also carrying a couple of pills — oxycodone and alprazolam — and two phones, along with $407. The two phones and weight of cocaine suggested distribution, according to charging documents.
Police also noted in the documents what Clark was apprehended less than 700 feet from the entrance of Edgewood Elementary School, located at 2100 Cedar Drive, leading to charges of intent to distribute drugs near a school property.
After arresting Clark, who now faces over 100 years of incarceration, Harford County Sheriff’s deputies moved on to Clark’s Edgewood apartment, in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, where they detained Phillips and her toddler daughter.
In the home, deputies turned up 72 strip of suboxone — which is used to treat opiate addiction — 16.10 grams of crack, a black scale and Clark’s court documents piled next to the drugs, documents state. Investigators also found almost $6,500 in cash and three measuring cups that contained crack residue and rocks, which charging documents state is often made by dissolving cocaine in a solution and evaporating the moisture in a microwave.
Police also found an unregistered .380-caliber pistol and 209 bullets for it, according to the documents. Clark is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony.
“The varying sizes to include a 4-cup glass measuring device with residue is indication of large amounts of crack cocaine being manufactured by Clark and Phillips within reach of the small toddler,” the documents state.
The crack, cocaine, suboxone and firearm “were also in areas that could be located and accessed by the small toddler who resides there," the documents state.
Phillips was arrested and charged with a multitude of drug and firearms offenses, including possession and manufacturing of drugs and storing a loaded gun where her child could access it. She faces a maximum penalty of 149 years in prison and a fine of $2,500, according to court documents.
Both Clark and Phillips are being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. Electronic court records do not list an attorney for either individual.