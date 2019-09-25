Advertisement

Abingdon man charged in Edgewood church bomb threat

By
The Aegis |
Sep 25, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Steve Michael Droter, 45, of Abingdon has been charged with a threat of mass violence after he insinuated to police Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that he had explosives in his vehicle at Prince of Peach Church in Edgewood. - Original Credit:
Steve Michael Droter, 45, of Abingdon has been charged with a threat of mass violence after he insinuated to police Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that he had explosives in his vehicle at Prince of Peach Church in Edgewood. - Original Credit: (Courtesy Harford County Sheriff / HANDOUT)

A 45-year-old Abingdon man has been charged with a threat of mass violence after he allegedly insinuated to police Tuesday he had explosives in his vehicle at Prince of Peach Church in Edgewood.

Steve Michael Droter, of the 300 block of White Oak Drive, is also facing multiple theft charges after investigators determined the vehicle, a box truck, had been reported stolen. Droter had rented the box truck earlier in the month, but had not returned it to the company, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Prince of Peace Church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When Droter, who was inside the box truck, was approached by deputies, he allegedly made statements that led them to believe he may have had explosives in the vehicle.

The church and surrounding areas were evacuated and nearby schools placed on modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

[More Maryland news] Frederick sheriff, family of victim respond to Mount Airy man’s death at Great Frederick Fair with outrage »

Willoughby Beach Road was also closed for several hours as investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshall and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene and cleared the vehicle. No explosives were located.

Droter was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is awaiting his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, according to the sheriff’s office.

Latest Harford County

This story will be updated.

Advertisement
Advertisement