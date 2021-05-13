Man allegedly stole delivery driver’s car, then ran her over with it in Harford County, police say

A delivery driver is recovering in the hospital after someone allegedly stole her car and then ran her over with it, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver’s black 2015 Mazda CX5 along with a tall, 20- to 22-year-old white male with light brown hair, a pronounced nose and a “baby face,” suspected of the alleged vehicle theft.
Police responded to the 300 block of Logan Court in Abingdon around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an assault and motor vehicle theft. There, they found a woman being treated for injuries to her lower body.
The woman was delivering food in the area and had left her car parked and running in the street when a man jumped in and tried to steal it, police said. She tried to stop him and struck him at least once, but he “placed the vehicle in gear, knocked the victim to the ground, and ran her over as he fled in her vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The delivery driver was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of serious, although not life-theatening, injuries, police said.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this crime, or video of the incident, to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, those who submitted it may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tip can be submitted online at p3tips.com.