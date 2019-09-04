Nine Harford children to appear in National Down Symdrome Society’s Times Square video

Nine Harford County youth will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square video presentation on Sept. 14.
Photos of Ian Feiler, Brandon Pierre, Jake Smith, Chris Guercio, Paige Mihal, Siena Ferrara, Owen Kropp, Quinn McGeachy and Charlotte Cirincione will be part of the video on the jumbo screen to highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family.
The National Down Symdrome Society’s annual video presentation in Times Square to raise awareness “in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities,” according to the organization’s news release. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which are the foundation of NDSS and the associated National Buddy Walk Program.
The photos of Ian, Brandon, Jake, Chris, Paige, Siena, Owen, Quinn and Charlotte — among the 500 or so that will appear in the Times Square video — were selected from more than 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.
Laura Feiler, Ian’s mother, said life with Down syndrome is something to celebrate.
“I feel like my son just lives his life, big and bold and out loud. He is Ian," Feiler said. “I look at my son who’s got this wonderful life because of who he is, and Down syndrome is just a little part of that.”
Ian started fifth grade at Homestead-Wakefield Elementary school on Tuesday.
He is pictured with Brandon Pierre, also a fifth-grader at Homestead-Wakefield, and Ian’s “most favorite person in the whole wide world,” Feiler said. They’ve been in school together since kindergarten.
The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome.
“For me, the Times Square video is more so showing everyone else that he is Ian,” Feiler, a special educator at Fallston Middle School, said. “He’s not a little boy with Down syndrome, he’s not a kid with Down syndrome. He is Ian.”
The video highlights the fact that people with Down syndrome have the same hopes, dreams, fears and emotions, and everything that goes along with it, as anyone else, Feiler said.
“It shows people with Down syndrome living life and it allows other people to see a person and not see a challenge or stereotypes,” Feiler said. “Because life is really great, sometimes very ordinary and sometimes really hard. That’s the way it is for everyone.”
By promoting the photos and videos in Times Square, it’s trying to change stereotypes of people with Down syndrome, she said. And they are changing.
“When I was younger, I didn’t know anyone with a disability ... and I was really robbed of an incredible experience to connect with other people. That’s a shame for us,” Feiler said. “This younger generation sees a classmate, friend, neighbor, future co-worker. This generation sees people. That has changed a lot.”
The video kicks off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and the annual Buddy Walk, which in Baltimore is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m. at West Shore Park at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, 401 Light St., Baltimore. The Baltimore Buddy Walk is presented by the Chesapeake Down Syndrome Parent Group (www.cdspg.org), the state’s oldest Down syndrome support organization.
The Baltimore Buddy Walk is Central Maryland’s largest and most-recognized Down syndrome awareness event, walk and 3.21 mile celebration run for Down syndrome and will bring together more than 1,400 adults and children with Down syndrome, their friends and families, teachers and neighbors, classmates and co-workers for an amazing community celebration that promotes acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down syndrome.