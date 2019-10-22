The Double T Diner in Bel Air is not on the market, despite a listing that went live on multiple real estate websites last week and made its rounds on social media.
Nick Moriatis, the owner of the Bel Air restaurant, said the listing was a mistake. The owners wanted to evaluate the property and the business to see what it was worth, he said, then talked about it and “decided to do nothing.”
“This place is not for sale,” Moriatis said Tuesday. “Double T is going to be here.”
Edward Shepp, a real estate agent for Welcome Home Realty in Bel Air, confirmed that the Double T Diner listing was his when reached by phone Friday. When asked for comment, Shepp said he had “no comment on this other than listen to the owner.”
Staff and owners heard of the “sale,” for $5 million last week from customers who either called or stopped in and asked what was happening, Manager Connie Leiben said.
“They said they had seen it on social media — we didn’t know anything about it,” Leiben said, noting neither she nor the owners are active on social media, so they had not seen the postings.
The link posted on community social media pages last Wednesday directed users to www.coldwellbankerhomes.com, with a listing that included information on the square footage, tax information and other details, including 19 photos of the interior and exterior of the restaurant, including its kitchen.
“Contact Listing Agent For More Details. Do Not Go To The Restaurant And Ask Any Questions!" the listing read.
Leah Wright, a public relations manager for Coldwell Banker, said the brokerage website, like other major real estate websites, “receives a data feed from the local [multiple listing services] that displays any listing that is active in the MLS.”
Bright MLS, a listing service for Mid-Atlantic states, confirmed the listing was entered into the MLS by a subscriber and removed within 24 hours.
The Coldwell Banker listing had been removed by Friday morning and a Google search Friday afternoon using the MLS number posted on the listing returned multiple real estate websites with a listing for 543 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air. A majority redirected to the sites’ homepages or stated the listing is no longer available.
As the post circulated Wednesday, Double T staff started asking questions, including if they need to start looking for another job, Leiben said.
The owners were “really upset about it,” she said.
“It’s not good, we have employees to worry about,” Leiben said. “If people think we’re closing, it’s not good for us.”
The Double T Diner has multiple locations around Central Maryland, including Catonsville, Ellicott City, Pasadena, Annapolis, White Marsh and Perry Hall, in addition to the Bel Air restaurant.