‘Keep Fallston Rural’: Plans to build Dollar General draws protest from some community members

The group stood on the grass at the corner near the Savory Deli & Market, one of a number of established businesses around the intersection. The Savory Deli is at the northwest corner, across Route 165 from the Crossroads Station shopping center. A BB&T bank branch is at the southeast corner, across Route 152 from the shopping center, and an Amish Shed Outlet, with gazebos and sheds on display, occupies the southwest corner where Dollar General is expected to be built.