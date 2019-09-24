Edgewood man accused of rapes, carjacking, won’t be returned to Harford until Virginia case is settled

The Edgewood man who was accused of carjacking a woman and raping at least two others likely won’t be back in Harford County to stand trial until his charges in Virginia have been settled.
Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, who has an address in the 3000 block of Deepwater Way in Edgewood, was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, last Wednesday, five days after he allegedly tried to carjack a woman from a parking lot at Food Lion in Edgewood and carjacked another woman there.
He is also charged in two rapes, one Sept. 14 in Baltimore City and one Aug. 5 in Edgewood, and suspected in one the morning of Sept. 14 in Edgewood, police said.
In Virginia, Scott is charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and providing false information to avoid an arrest, Richmond police said.
It is unclear when Scott will be returned to answer to the charges here, Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said.
“Prior to being returned he will face his Virginia charges,” he said.
Around 3:20 p.m. Sept. 14, Harford Sheriff’s deputies were called after Scott allegedly tried to carjack a 17-year-old female from the Food Lion parking lot on Hanson Road in Edgewood.
The 17-year-old female told police said the man, later identified as Scott, approached her and asked her to call him a cab before he allegedly grabbed her arm and tried to get her into a vehicle. The woman got away and called for help, police said.
Around 3:30 p.m., deputies received a second call from a woman in the 700 block of Monticello Court who said she was kidnapped from the same shopping center.
The 21-year-old woman said Scott approached her in the Food Lion parking lot, got into the passenger seat of her Chevrolet Traverse, then allegedly pulled out a knife and forced her to drive to a dead end on Sounding Drive, where Scott told her to stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As Scott began to undress, the woman escaped and called 911. Scott fled in her car, police said.
As police were investigating these incidents, they learned about the rape that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Willoughby Beach Road. Details of that incident remain under investigation.
Scott was also linked to an Aug. 5 rape, in which a 28-year-old woman said she picked up Scott, whom she did not know, on Fulton Avenue in Baltimore. Scott asked the woman to drive him to the area of Lord Willoughby Way in Edgewood, according to police. Once they arrived, he allegedly displayed a handgun, demanded money and ordered the woman to perform sexual acts, according to police. After he left the car, the woman called 911.
An arrest warrant issued for Scott in Harford County charges him with first- and second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault, handgun in his vehicle and on his person, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, false imprisonment, indecent exposure, theft $100 to $1,500 and armed carjacking.
Earlier on Sept. 14 , around 3 a.m., Scott allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in the 1000 block of North Mount Street in Baltimore.