Edgewood man accused of rapes, carjacking, won’t be returned to Harford until Virginia case is settled

Scott was also linked to an Aug. 5 rape, in which a 28-year-old woman said she picked up Scott, whom she did not know, on Fulton Avenue in Baltimore. Scott asked the woman to drive him to the area of Lord Willoughby Way in Edgewood, according to police. Once they arrived, he allegedly displayed a handgun, demanded money and ordered the woman to perform sexual acts, according to police. After he left the car, the woman called 911.