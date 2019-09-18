Man accused of rape, carjacking in Harford County arrested in Virginia

Devon Scott, the man wanted in connection with a carjacking, attempted carjacking and rape in Edgewood on Saturday, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
“The details of his arrest are still evolving and we will have more information to release Thursday. However, we wanted to let our community know this danger to public safety is off the streets," the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, who has an address in the 3000 block of Deepwater Way in Edgewood, allegedly tried to carjack a 17-year-old female Saturday afternoon from the Food Lion parking lot but she got away.
A few minutes later, he allegedly forced a 21-year-old woman into a car, pulled out a knife and forced her to drive to a dead end on Sounding Drive. Once there, as he began to undress, the woman escaped and called 911.
Scott was also named as a suspect in a rape earlier Saturday morning as well as another rape on Aug. 5, when a woman said she picked up Scott in Baltimore and drove him to Lord Willoughby Way in Edgewood. Scott allegedly ordered the woman to perform sexual acts.
The rape allegation from Saturday morning is still being investigated.
Police have been searching for Scott since Saturday and considered him armed and dangerous.
No further details were available from the Sheriff’s Office as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.