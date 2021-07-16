Pennsylvania man dies by suicide in Harford County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

An inmate at the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday after hanging himself in his cell last weekend, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Jack Lazar, 51, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was booked into the detention center as a fugitive from another jurisdiction, the office reported. He was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania and being held without bond on charges of trespassing, unlawful taking and criminal mischief, according to the sheriff’s office.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. July 10, deputies performing a regular inmate check in the housing unit found Lazar unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck, the office reported. Deputies called for medical staff from the detention center and other available deputies to respond, starting CPR and using an AED, according to the sheriff’s office.
Medics from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded and continued to administer care, the office said. Lazar was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by ambulance for continued care.
Lazar died Wednesday, and the office’s Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation into his death in accordance with the office’s policy, the sheriff’s office reported.
No further information is being released at this time.
This story may be updated.