Harford County sheriff’s deputy involved in vehicle crash; one person taken to hospital as a precaution

A vehicle collision involving a Harford County sheriff’s deputy was reported Monday on Interstate 95 near the Clayton Road overpass between Edgewood and Joppa.
The crash was reported at approximately 2:55 p.m, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. One of the cars was a sheriff’s office cruiser.
The deputy is OK, Andersen said, but one other person was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air as a precaution after the crash. Andersen did not have any additional details Monday afternoon.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known Monday, but the road was being cleared to reopen I-95 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Andersen said.