Two Harford sheriff’s deputies injured after chase; Old Joppa Road closed between Whitaker Mill and Route 1

Two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been taken to area hospitals for injuries following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit, according to the office’s social media accounts.
Neither have injuries that are considered life-threatening. The suspect in the chase is in custody and was uninjured, police said.
One deputy was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The other was transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
Old Joppa Road is closed between Whitaker Mill Road and Route 1, with deputies and Maryland State Police Troopers still on the scene.
This article will be updated.