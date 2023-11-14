Denise Perry awarded DAR outstanding veteran volunteer award

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Denise Perry of Edgewood was awarded the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer award by the Governor William Paca Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The award recognizes a veteran who has demonstrated significant contributions of leadership, patriotism and increased public awareness of what veterans do in the community.

Her volunteer positions to date include: life member, past Post commander, past vice commander and past quartermaster of the Charlton-Miller VFW Post 6054 in Perryman; member, James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs; and member of the VFW National Legislative Committee.

Advertisement

She is the first female Maryland state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and has held the positions of senior vice commander and junior vice commander. Additionally, Perry also performed the duties of state quartermaster and chief financial officer of the Department of Maryland Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She was appointed by Gov. Martin O’Malley to the Commission to Establish Maryland Women in Military Service Monument and by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Veterans Commission. She has served on the Board of Directors, as well as treasurer and on the audit committee for the Disabled Veterans National Foundation in Lanham.

Advertisement

Perry continues to serve on the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Council of Administration, and as a trustee for the Department of Maryland, Veterans of Foreign Wars. She also serves on the Harford County Board of Education.