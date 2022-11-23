Democrats gain a seat in Harford County delegation as James wins District 34′s Senate seat

While most of the Maryland General Assembly’s Harford County delegation is staying the same for the next legislative session, one state Senate seat will be held by a Democrat for the first time since 1994.

Former Harford Del. Mary-Dulany James won the Senate seat for District 34 over former Baltimore County Del. Christian Miele, a Republican.

The seat was previously held by Bob Cassilly, the incoming Harford County executive. The last Democrat to hold the District 34 seat was Habern Freeman, who started in 1991 until Republican David Craig took over in 1995.

James was in the House of Delegates from 1999 to 2015.

Another new face in the Harford delegation is current County Council member Andre Johnson, a Democrat, who was elected to the House of Delegates in District 34A, alongside Democratic incumbent Del. Steve Johnson.

Harford’s two other state senators, Republicans J.B. Jennings, of District 7, and Jason Gallion, of District 35, ran unopposed in the general election.

Republican incumbents make up the rest of the Harford delegates as well — Dels. Mike Griffith and Teresa Reilly did not face challengers in the general election for District 35′s two seats.

Del. Lauren Arikan, of District 7B, and Del. Susan McComas, of District 34B, held onto their seats against challenges from Democrats.