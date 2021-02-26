Harford man charged in connection to December shooting death of Middle River man, police say

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Baltimore County man in connection to a December shooting in Edgewood that left another Baltimore County man dead.
Emonye O’Neil White, 19, of the 12000 block of Sugar Mill Circle in Middle River, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Denzel Shabazz Jones on Dec. 15, according to electronic court records.
White was being held at the Harford County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the sheriff’s office reported. He is being held without bail on the new charge pending a hearing this afternoon in District Court.
At approximately 6:07 a.m. Dec. 15, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hanson Road where they found Jones deceased in the front yard. Further investigation revealed that Jones, White and a third unidentified individual went to the street and began shooting at a private residence.
While shooting at the residence, Jones was shot in the back at least once, police said. White and the unidentified individual then fled the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.
No additional details were immediately available.
This article may be updated.