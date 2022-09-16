Darlington library branch to temporarily close during move

The Darlington branch of the Harford County Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will remain closed as preparations begin for the move to the new library facility. The new library is anticipated to open in mid-October.

Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler said in an interview on Aug. 31 that the new building, located at 3535 Conowingo Road in Street, will be around 4,000 square feet and have an agricultural farming theme. It will also have a pavilion, an outdoor fireplace and hitching posts.

The building was formerly a bank, which the county and the library system purchased about 1 1/2 years ago, according to Hastler. The Darlington branch has been in a modular building on Main Street in Darlington for about 12 years, Hastler said.