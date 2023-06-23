Darlington Independence Day parade and fireworks to be held Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Darlington community will hold its annual Independence Day parade and fireworks on Saturday, June 24.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., which will go down Main Street to the Francis Silver Park on Shuresville Road. Festivities will continue at the park, with food available for sale and a karaoke contest with cash prizes.

Fireworks will start at dusk, weather permitting. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. In case of rain, the fireworks will be held on Sunday at dusk.

The annual celebration is sponsored by the Darlington Lions Club.