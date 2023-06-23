Darlington Independence Day parade and fireworks to be held Saturday

The Darlington community will hold its annual Independence Day parade and fireworks on Saturday, June 24.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., which will go down Main Street to the Francis Silver Park on Shuresville Road. Festivities will continue at the park, with food available for sale and a karaoke contest with cash prizes.
Fireworks will start at dusk, weather permitting. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. In case of rain, the fireworks will be held on Sunday at dusk.
The annual celebration is sponsored by the Darlington Lions Club.