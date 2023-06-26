Darlington kicks off Independence Day celebrations in Harford County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Daniel Vaughn, aboard a 1948 Ford 8N tractor, takes part in a shortened line of dedicated Darlington residents down Main Street after the official parade was canceled due to the threat of severe weather, during the Darlington Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The town of Darlington held the first Independence Day celebration of the year in Harford County with fireworks on Saturday.

Several downpours washed out the parade that was planned for Saturday afternoon and organizers said it will not be rescheduled.

Advertisement

“We have worked hard all year,” Mike Waid, one of the organizers, posted on Facebook. “This is hard to look at the weather after all the countless hours of preparation and planning. We had to get permits to close the roads and pay police to block the roads, so it’s not something we can just reschedule.”

Also planned with the parade was a celebration at Francis Silver Park with food trucks, lawn games for children and a karaoke contest with cash prizes. That, too, was rained out.

Advertisement

However, a few residents took advantage of a break in the rain and created their own version of the parade, riding various vehicles down the parade route while some who had gathered for the original parade stood along the route and waved.

The stormy weather paused just long enough Saturday night for the fireworks show.

“The Darlington Lions held out until early Saturday afternoon, before deciding that the forecast was too ominous to proceed with the parade and post-parade entertainment,” said Larry Burton, president of the Darlington Lions Club, which sponsors the annual festivities. “However, a decision on the fireworks was delayed and provided enough time for the skies to clear and allow for the fireworks display to proceed. While the crowd was not as robust as typical, there were still several hundred people in attendance to witness what turned out to be a great show.”