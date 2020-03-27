Electrical fire destroys Harford County home

An electrical fire in the wall of a Darlington home quickly spread to the attic and roof, severely damaging the two-story single family dwelling in the 4200 block of Conowingo Road, fire officials said.
The occupant of the home was asleep on the front porch just before 9 p.m. Thursday when the person who called 911 about the fire woke him up, according to a notice of investigation from the state fire marshal’s office. No one was injured in the fire.
The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the home and another $50,000 in damages to its contents, the fire marshal said.
The occupant was displaced from the home as a result of the damage and is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.
The fire marshal said an electrical failure in the kitchen wall sparked the blaze, which quickly extended into the attic and roof because of the balloon frame construction.
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and the Susquehanna Hose Company were among the fire companies that responded to the blaze. It took approximately 75 firefighters an hour to extinguish it, the fire marshal said. A smoke alarm was present and operated.