Maryland State Police are investigating a three-car crash near Darlington that has left one Harford County woman dead.
Troopers responded to the 4700 Conowingo Road (U.S. Route 1), north of Castleton Road, around 8:49 p.m. Saturday.
Emily Diane McDowell, 25, of Street, was driving a 2008 Mazda north on Route 1 when it crossed over the center line and struck two vehicles heading south, one head on, police said the preliminary investigating shows.
Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find McDowell trapped in the vehicle and unconscious, police said. EMS from the Darlington volunteer fire company declared her dead at the scene.
The drivers of two other vehicles involved were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore and Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police said. Their conditions were not provided by police.