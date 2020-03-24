Maryland State Police investigating fatal, one-car crash in Darlington

A Harford County woman died in a single-car crash Tuesday in Darlington, according to Maryland State Police, who are investigating.
Troopers from the Bel Air barrack responded to the crash in the 800 block of Darlington Road around 8:10 a.m., police said.
The preliminary investigation showed a Nissan Rogue, driven by Bonita Presberry, was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree, police said.
Presberry, 61, of Darlington, was declared dead at the scene, police said. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.
Darlington Road was closed between Harmony Church Road and Trappe Church Road as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.