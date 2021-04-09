Car found burning in the middle of the road in Darlington was likely arson, fire officials say

Investigators say a vehicle that was found burning in the middle of a road in Darlington early Friday morning likely was intentionally set ablaze.
A 2013 BMW 650i was found unattended and on fire in the 3400 block of Cedar Church Lane around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
About 10 firefighters from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company were able to get in under control within 12 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The fire started in the interior of the vehicle and caused about $9,000 in damage. The fire marshal deemed it an arson, based on preliminary evidence.
Anyone having additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal Tip Line at 410-386-3050.