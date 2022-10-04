Apple treats took center stage at the Darlington Apple Festival

At the Darlington Apple Festival on Saturday afternoon Falisha Stout (back center) and John Stout (left) watch happily as their daughters Ella Stout, 5 (right) and Emma Stout get excited for Apple Delite. The Stout family is from Havre de Grace. (Shannon Cimino/for The Aegis)

If the phrase, “The show must go on” was a thing, it would be the Darlington Apple Festival. Despite the remnants of Hurricane Ian blowing through the region, the downpours held back for most of Saturday during the rain-or-shine event.

“Weather is always a challenge,” said Elaine Calderon, chairperson for the festival, “but it was a success.”

While the festival has encountered bad weather before, it has only been canceled twice since it began in 1986, said Calderon, who has chaired the event for 14 years. The last cancellation was in 2020 because of COVID, she said.

While the crowds that normally jam the largest one-day festival in Harford County were deterred by the storm clouds, many families from Harford and surrounding counties donned their weather gear and enjoyed the fall festivities.

Families strolled through a section of mums sold by an Amish group from Pennsylvania that attends yearly, children took pony rides, local artisans sold their wares and food vendors kept the attendees satisfied.

The star of the show, of course, was the apple.

Apple dumplings, apple pies, apple cakes, apple fritters, caramel apples and candy apples were available for sale in abundance -- all made by churches and community groups in Darlington.

They use a variety of apples for the products. For example, Darlington United Methodist Church used Granny Smith apples for the apple fritters, Calderon said, and Macintosh apples were used in some of the baked goods.

Brown Croft Farm sold bags freshly picked apples from its Pennsylvania farm at its apple stand. Calderon said local apple growers no longer attend shows like the festival.

While this year’s event was half as large as usual with half as many attendees as in previous years, Calderon said, at least one organization said they sold more than they expected and two churches sold out of their baked goods.

“That’s why we do it,” Calderon said. “The festival is extremely important to the community. The Methodist church relies on the funds from the festival to keep its doors open, as do other local organizations.”

Calderon said the festival helps keep the town of Darlington going, held so churches and other community groups can raise funds that they’ll use throughout the year. The mission is actually written in the festival’s articles of incorporation, she said.

The Darlington Apple Festival is held the first Saturday in October.

