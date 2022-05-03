Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding | PHOTOS

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer June Poole, back, works with rider Jackson Wiles as they try to answer a few trivia questions for a game during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer Dee Bogan along with her rider Ocean Schwartz and horse Victor pick up the pace a bit during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Rider Jackson Wiles, left, greets his horse Sally while volunteer June Poole checks the straps for the saddle as the trio gets ready for their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Riders Jonah Wiles, front, and Ocean Schwartz, back go through a few basic exercises while in the saddle during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Katy Santiff makes her way to greet a group of riders as they arrive for their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday, April 14, 20022. Santiff was recently hired as the first program director at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding A group of riders prepares top mount up for their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Rider Ocean Schwartz guides his horse Victor through a series of cones as they work together on a lesson during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer Mollie Beach, left, talks with rider Ocean Schwartz about ways to communicate and work with his horse Victor as their session comes to a close at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer Mollie Beach, back, helps Jackson Wiles secure his helmet before mounting up for his session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Rider Jonah Wiles gets some instructions from instructor Lauren Lagan, right, as he and horse Foxy along with volunteer Lisa Whittie are ready to begin their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Instructor Lauren Lagan gives directions to her riders and volunteers during a session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer June Poole along with her rider Jackson Wiles and horse Sally pick up the pace a bit during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding A group of riders go through their lessons with instructor Lauren Lagan, center, during a session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer June Poole along with her rider Jackson Wiles and horse Sally pick up the pace a bit during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementChesapeake Therapeutic Riding Volunteer Lisa Whittie along with her rider Jonah Wiles and horse Foxy pick up the pace a bit during their session at Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Street Thursday April 14, 20022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)