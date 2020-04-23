Harford Health Department warns of possible rabies exposure in Creswell area

The Harford County Health Department is warning residents and pet owners in the Creswell area of a possible rabies exposure.
The department on Wednesday received confirmation from the Maryland Department of Health that a feral, tortoise shell colored, domestic short hair cat found in the Creswell area tested positive for rabies.
Although this cat was found in the 2300 block of Creswell Road, it may have exposed other persons and pets in the surrounding area, the health department said in a release.
Any individuals or the owners of any animals that may have had contact with a cat matching this description between April 10 and April 20 should contact the Harford health department for a rabies risk assessment by calling 410-612-1774.