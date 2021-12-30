(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland COVID test demand in Harford County | PHOTOS By Matt Button Dec 30, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Long lines formed at the many branches of the Harford County Public Library system Thursday as 1,140 COVID-19 home test kits were distributed throughout the library system. (Matt Button) cng-ag-covid-tests-demand A long line of people wait in rainy conditions Thursday morning along Hickory ave in Bel Air hoping to get a covid test kit. (Matt Button) Harford COVID test kit demand Henry Reimert of Bel Air gives a big thumbs up as library employee Rose Kowalchek informs him that he received the final COVID-19 test kit of the day at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. The first people in the line of hundreds make their way inside to pick up a COVID-19 test kit at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. 1,140 kits were distributed throughout the library system Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) A sign at the COVID-19 pick up desk at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library tells folks that the 1,140 test kits will be distributed throughout the library system Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) A Harford County Public Library employee helps direct folks to the drive-thru line for COVID-19 test kits as they line up at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. A long line of people wait in rainy conditions along Hickory Avenue in Bel Air hoping to get a COVID-19 test kit at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Library employee Raquel Warbington prepares COVID-19 test kits to be distributed at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. 1,140 kits were distributed throughout the library system Thursday. Richard Tracey proudly dispays the COVID-19 test kit he secured after waiting in line at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. 1,140 test kits were distributed throughout the library system Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler looks at one of the COVID-19 test kits as she and her staff wait to officially open the doors to distribute the kits to the many people waiting in line at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Library employee Rose Kowalchek hands a COVID-19 test kit to a person in line at the drive-thru window of the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. Shari Thompson of Churchville gives a thumbs up after receiving her COVID-19 test kit from a library employee at the drive-thru window of the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. 1,140 test kits were distributed throughout the library sysstem Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boxes of COVID-19 test kits wait to be distributed at the Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public Library Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) A line of people wait to enter the ExpressCare Urgent Care Center in Forest Hill Wednesday, December 29, 2021 hoping to get a COVID-19 test. Some people lined up as early as 6am hoping to get a COVID-19 test at the facility. An employee at the ExpressCare Urgent Care Center in Forest Hill announces to the line of people waiting that the first 20 people in line are able to be tested Wednesday, December 29, 2021 as the facility opens at 9am. Some people lined up as early as 6am hoping to get a COVID-19 test at the facility. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Nurse Christian Thomas administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to young Phoenix Lee of Edgewood at the Harford County Health Department in Edgewood Thursday, December 30, 2021. Nurse Christian Thomas puts a band-aid on the arm of young Phoenix Lee of Edgewood after administering his COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Harford County Health Department in Edgewood Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Phoenix Lee of Edgewood gets his COVID-19 shot at the Harford County Health Department in Edgewood Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Phoenix Lee of Edgewood chooses a sticker and a lollipop after receiving his COVID-19 shot at the Harford County Health Department in Edgewood Thursday, December 30, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)