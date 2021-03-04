Harford will light up government building Friday to remember those who died of COVID-19

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the county administration building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air to be lit up in amber on Friday as part of the Maryland Day of Remembrance in honor of lives lost to COVID-19.
March 5 commemorates the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19. Harford County confirmed its first case of the coronavirus a few days later, on March 8.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic would be honored Friday with a twilight ceremony at the State House and by having buildings across the state will be lit up amber, in coordination with local leaders.
“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Hogan said in a statement. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”
Members of the public are encouraged to join the State House ceremony virtually via livestream.
Maryland has reported 384,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7.740 deaths related to the respiratory virus. Harford County has seen 12,592 confirmed cases and at least 235 deaths.