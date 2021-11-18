Harford County libraries to distribute COVID test kids Saturday

Harford County Public Library will distribute Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all library branches, while supplies last, according to a news release.
The free distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.
Each kit contains two tests. Directions for use and instructions for reporting results will be included. One testing kit will be distributed per individual.
“Many thanks to the Harford County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health for providing these critical tests to our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in the release. “Vaccinations and testing are two of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19. Put rapid COVID testing on your holiday to-do list!”
To find Harford County Public Library locations, visit HCPLonline.org.